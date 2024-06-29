King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles’ latest picture in full military uniform on Armed Forces Day has set the internet ablaze.
The viral picture, which features the monarch in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle, was taken by Hugo Burnand.
Charles sported his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat, complete with medals, sword and decorations.
He can be seen sitting in a green armchair for the photo.
King Charles’ portrait was released as head of the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces Day is an annual celebration of veterans and military personnels.
Moreover, Queen Camilla’s personal video message was also released on Armed Forces Day.
She paid tribute and thanked the families of veterans and the deployed overseas soldiers.
Camilla said in the clip, "Your determination, unrelenting efforts and selfless loyalty to each other and to the United Kingdom are as enduring as our gratitude.”
"I also want to thank your families, who keep the home fires burning, whilst you are deployed overseas. As the proud daughter of an Army officer, I know something of the impact military life has on your loved ones – you too are heroes,” she explained.
At the end of the video, Camilla called the Armed Forces a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.