Princess Anne set to receive huge honour ahead of major milestone

Princess Anne is set to add another feather to her cap yet again!
As reported by Hello!, The Princess Royal will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire on Wednesday, July 16.
Meanwhile, King Charles' beloved sister will also attend two major royal engagements.
As the Colonel of The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons) Anne will attend the Household Division Beating Retreat at Horse Guards, Whitehall, London SW1.
Meanwhile, she will also make a prominent appearance at a dinner at 4 St. James's Square, London SW1 as the president of the In and Out Naval and Military Club.
These delightful updates on Zara Tindall and Peter Philip's mother came just a week after she reopened The Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres as the President.
As per Buckingham Palace's Instagram post, "A moving ceremony, including our Torch of Peace, marked the end of a two-year, €6 million restoration – the most extensive in the memorial’s near 100-year history."
"Alongside the memorial, we’ve also opened our newly refurbished Visitor Centre," it added.
Princess Anne, who is set to mark her 75th birthday milestone is known for being the hardest working royal for conducting the highest number of engagements in 2024-2025.