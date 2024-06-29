Melissa Joan Hart has ‘fond memories’ of late ‘Sabrina’ costar Martin Mull

Melissa Joan Hart penned a heartfelt note for Sabrina the Teenage Witch costar Martin Mull following his death.
Reflecting on her memories with Mull, who played the role of Principal Kraft in the Hart-led sitcom, the actress penned a heartfelt note along with a throwback photo.
“Rest in Peace my friend. The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest. I have such fond memories of working with him,” wrote the actress.
Hart shared that she has a huge admiration for Mull’s “huge body of work” that included Roseanne and Mr. Mom before they co-starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
The Drive Me Crazy actress also opened up on why Mull accepted every job he was offered.
“He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly,” Hart noted.
While praising the Cool Kids actor, Hart expressed that he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man.
The actress remarked that the world has benefited from Mull being here and concluded her post by extending condolence towards his friends and family.
“I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home,” Hart stated in the finishing line.
Martin Mull’s demise news came after his daughter, Maggie Mull shared a touching post on Instagram, revealing that the late-actor passed away on June 27 after a long illness.