Royal

Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination

Prince Harry will be honored with 2024 ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative on July 11

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024


Prince Harry has once again shocked the royals by getting nominated for the 2024 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) award.

The Spare author was nominated for the esteemed award for his Invictus Games initiative.

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen and Caitlin Clark were the previous winners of the award.

The ESPY organization shared in a statement, “In honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.”

Harry has served in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot.

“Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women – both active-duty and veterans – who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries," the statement further read.

The ESPY Award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11.

