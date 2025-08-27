Home / Royal

Meghan Markle reveals why tabloids churn 'damaging' stories against her

Meghan Markle slams press for portraying her in a negative light: 'they are not talking about me'


Meghan Markle has broken her silence on tabloids' "false" coverage of her for years, in a latest interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been facing strict media scrutiny since tying the knot to Prince Harry in 2018 has explained the real reason why tabloids purposely curate "damaging" news stories against her.

In an interview with The Circuit's host Emily Chang, Meghan explained how tabloids make money by tarnishing her image through scathing articles after the host told her, "It’s been interesting preparing for this interview, everyday you search your name there’s like a thousand news stories about a thousand different things."

The 43-year-old responded, "Yes. And So. But I guess the distinction there is those people don’t know me and they are not talking about me."

She continued, "that’s a really hard place to come to terms with. But that’s truth so if you can really compartmentalise it and go, oh, there’s a very very powerful machine all about generating income."

Meghan went on to explain how, "Those stories aren’t just appearing because it’s fun. Clickbait has a huge financial implication."

"I am part of an SEO and that gets them more clickbaits, then yes they’re incentivized as many stories false or damaging or whatnot to feed the beast. Because that’s paying them," she added.

The mother of Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet further claimed, "I think a lot of people forget the economic element of it, from my standpoint, that’s why I don’t look at it, would be very hard to see anything about yourself that isn’t true."

However, "its not be that they’re talking about, its some caricature they’ve had to create to get clicks and I am very clear on the difference between the two," Meghan noted with a stoic expression.

The interview which was titled, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight, was aired on Bloomberg Original's YouTube channel on August 26th.

You Might Like:

King Frederik, Queen Mary visit Denmark's nature village on summer tour

King Frederik, Queen Mary visit Denmark's nature village on summer tour
Their Majesties began their four-day summer tour of Denmark’s rural regions earlier this week

King Charles issues big statement after Meghan Markle criticised Royal rule

King Charles issues big statement after Meghan Markle criticised Royal rule
King Charles III and Queen Camilla release special message amid summer break at Balmoral Castle

King Abdullah arrives in Kazakhstan after two-day state-visit to Uzbekistan

King Abdullah arrives in Kazakhstan after two-day state-visit to Uzbekistan
The Hashemite monarch began his royal trip to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

Prince William, Princess Kate give royal nod to Taylor Swift's engagement news

Prince William, Princess Kate give royal nod to Taylor Swift's engagement news
Kate Middleton and Prince William follow Meghan Markle’s lead in reacting to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s engagement news

Princess Kate’s brother James joins Royal Family in major celebration

Princess Kate’s brother James joins Royal Family in major celebration
James Middleton pays tribute to his late pet with an emotional message on International Dog’s Day

Meghan Markle reacts to Taylor Swift engagement as singer re-steals her thunder

Meghan Markle reacts to Taylor Swift engagement as singer re-steals her thunder
Taylor Swift recently left Meghan Markle furious by taking ‘all the oxygen out’ of her major comeback

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message as Prince Andrew braces for new scandal

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message as Prince Andrew braces for new scandal
The Duchess of York shared the touching message amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew set to face fresh scandal

Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release

Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release
Meghan Markle shares delightful video revealing ‘morning surprise’ from husband Prince Harry

Royal couple makes surprise marriage announcement, first wedding photo

Royal couple makes surprise marriage announcement, first wedding photo
Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel tied the knot at the Dechencholing Palace

Norwegian Royal Family celebrates major milestone with young pupils

Norwegian Royal Family celebrates major milestone with young pupils
Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple participate in games and face painting with school students as they mark special occasion

Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle's show as it exposes her ‘hypocrisy'

Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle's show as it exposes her ‘hypocrisy'
The Duchess of Sussex drew criticism as she dropped the second season of 'With love, Meghan'

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘reopening’ and ‘rubbing salt’ into Prince Harry’d old wounds amid Royal rift