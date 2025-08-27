Meghan Markle reveals why tabloids churn 'damaging' stories against her

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on tabloids' "false" coverage of her for years, in a latest interview.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has been facing strict media scrutiny since tying the knot to Prince Harry in 2018 has explained the real reason why tabloids purposely curate "damaging" news stories against her.
In an interview with The Circuit's host Emily Chang, Meghan explained how tabloids make money by tarnishing her image through scathing articles after the host told her, "It’s been interesting preparing for this interview, everyday you search your name there’s like a thousand news stories about a thousand different things."
The 43-year-old responded, "Yes. And So. But I guess the distinction there is those people don’t know me and they are not talking about me."
She continued, "that’s a really hard place to come to terms with. But that’s truth so if you can really compartmentalise it and go, oh, there’s a very very powerful machine all about generating income."
Meghan went on to explain how, "Those stories aren’t just appearing because it’s fun. Clickbait has a huge financial implication."
"I am part of an SEO and that gets them more clickbaits, then yes they’re incentivized as many stories false or damaging or whatnot to feed the beast. Because that’s paying them," she added.
The mother of Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet further claimed, "I think a lot of people forget the economic element of it, from my standpoint, that’s why I don’t look at it, would be very hard to see anything about yourself that isn’t true."
However, "its not be that they’re talking about, its some caricature they’ve had to create to get clicks and I am very clear on the difference between the two," Meghan noted with a stoic expression.
The interview which was titled, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight, was aired on Bloomberg Original's YouTube channel on August 26th.