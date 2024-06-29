Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'

Smokey Robinson has unveiled his “retirement” plans in an interview.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the R&B legend, whose career spans over six long decades, opened up about his upcoming return to the Apollo Theater and retirement.
"I tried retiring one time and it didn't work for me, man," quipped Robinson as he referenced his one-year break taken back in 1972 to focus on family life and executive duties at Motown.
The Being with You singer confessed that the year long retirement was enough for him as he is so much passionate about music that nothing thrills him more than being on stage.
“[The thrill I get] is the fact that I'm still doing it…I try retiring and nothing matches it for me. Nothing gives me that same thing as being on stage and being with people and having a good time,” explained the singer.
Robinson being renowned for his health and fitness-consciousness for decades revealed that his holistic love for music is one of the reasons he’s still vibrant, energetic and deeply engaged in creativity.
"I love music, and I always have, before I even knew that I was ever going to have a career," he reflected.
Eagerly awaiting his Apollo comeback, the Smokey artist expressed, “The Apollo is very, very, very precious to me. It's traditional for Black music. It’s been the stepping stone for so many Black artists.’
“I just think that it's a wonderful place for me because of that,” said the Motown artist.