Hollywood

Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'

Smokey Robinson to perform at the historic Apollo Theater on June 29

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024
Smokey Robinson to perform at the historic Apollo Theater on June 29
Smokey Robinson to perform at the historic Apollo Theater on June 29

Smokey Robinson has unveiled his “retirement” plans in an interview.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the R&B legend, whose career spans over six long decades, opened up about his upcoming return to the Apollo Theater and retirement.

"I tried retiring one time and it didn't work for me, man," quipped Robinson as he referenced his one-year break taken back in 1972 to focus on family life and executive duties at Motown.

The Being with You singer confessed that the year long retirement was enough for him as he is so much passionate about music that nothing thrills him more than being on stage.

“[The thrill I get] is the fact that I'm still doing it…I try retiring and nothing matches it for me. Nothing gives me that same thing as being on stage and being with people and having a good time,” explained the singer.

Robinson being renowned for his health and fitness-consciousness for decades revealed that his holistic love for music is one of the reasons he’s still vibrant, energetic and deeply engaged in creativity.

"I love music, and I always have, before I even knew that I was ever going to have a career," he reflected.

Eagerly awaiting his Apollo comeback, the Smokey artist expressed, “The Apollo is very, very, very precious to me. It's traditional for Black music. It’s been the stepping stone for so many Black artists.’

“I just think that it's a wonderful place for me because of that,” said the Motown artist.

Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'

Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'
Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis

Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis
Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination

Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose

Hollywood News

Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
David Duchovny recalls ‘casting’ film star Angelina Jolie
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Kim Kardashian drags Khloé Kardashian for ‘momshaming’ her
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Ariana Grande called ‘sick’ for fascination with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Justin Bieber grabs Hailey Bieber’s hand for a dinner date
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Jimmy Kimmel raves about partying with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut