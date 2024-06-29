Hollywood

Courteney Cox shares biggest regret of working in 'Friends'

Courteney Cox claimed that she’s 'not worried' about getting older

  by Web Desk
  June 29, 2024
Courteney Cox shares biggest regret of working in ‘Friends’
Courteney Cox shares biggest regret of working in ‘Friends’

Courteney Cox has shared that she regrets becoming a “comparative person” after working in Friends.

Courteney, who starred as Monica Geller in the famous sitcom, worked along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and the late Matthew Perry in the show.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine, “The one thing I wish I hadn’t been is a comparative person. There’s a lot of stuff that can mess with your ego, being on a show in an ensemble like that. It’s hard. It was a lot of learning for me. I wish I hadn’t ever spent time comparing.”

In the same conversation, Courteney reflected on her 60th birthday and revealed that she’s “not worried” about getting older.

“I’m fine with it. I love my life and I love that I’m still working after all this time. I’m feeling very grateful. If anything, I’m probably more compassionate [now]. I speak my mind, but people who know me can handle it. With me, you certainly get what you get,” the Scream starlet explained.

Courteney confessed that overcoming challenges, being creative and thinking outside the box is what makes her feel “young.”

