Vicky Kaushal has unmissable response to Katrina Kaif's swirling pregnancy rumors

Vicky Kaushal finally addresses if there is 'good news' in his personal life

  by Web Desk
  June 29, 2024
Vicky Kaushal broke silence on wife Katrina Kaif being pregnant! 

During the trailer launch of his romantic comedy Bad Newz in Mumbai, a reporter inquired Vicky if there is any good news in his life.

In a light-hearted response the Sardar Udham Singh star quipped, "For now, enjoy the 'Bad News' we are bringing. When there's good news, I won't be shy to share it with everyone."

Earlier Kaif’s PR team had denied all rumors about the superstar’s pregnancy, calling out media outlets for spreading fake news and urging them not to do that in the near future. 

Speculations regarding the Tiger Zinda Hai star’s pregnancy arose when recent social media posts showed Kaif wearing loose-fitting clothes.

To note, Kaif’s recent airport OOTN also hinted over her alleged pregnancy.

On June 28, the Sam Bahadur actor arrived in style at the trailer launch of his highly-anticipated Bad Newz which stars the Animal actress Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk in the lead roles.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in a royal wedding affair back in December 2021, are the most loved couple of B-town. 

