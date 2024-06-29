Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title

Hollywood

  • June 29, 2024
Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have revealed that their recently released romcom, A Family Affair, boasted a different name initially.

Appearing for a promotional interview with People, the two explained that the word however couldn’t be used on Netflix, so the streaming platform did some ‘corporate massaging.’

“Originally, it had a different title,” Nicole Kidman pointed.

“It was called 'Motherf-----,' ” Zac Efron gave away, to which his onscreen partner jokingly added, “Beeped out… Somehow, that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title!”

The duo then went on to explain how arresting that actual name for the movie was because it’s the reason why they felt like starring in this production.

Zac Efron recalled, “That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It’s like, what on Earth could this be about?”

A Family Affair shows a self-absorbed male movie star falling for the mother of his personal assistant.

It has reunited these two actors 12 years after they appeared in The Paperboy together.

If the makers had settled for 'Motherf-----,' the film would have been counted among those with a ringing name, like Instant Family, What Men Want, and I Love You, Man!

“I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it. This is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun,” Zac Efron described his reaction of working with Nicole Kidman again.

