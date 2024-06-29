Trending

George, Amal Clooney stroll streets of St. Tropez

George and Amal Clooney spend quality moments together at the French Riviera

  • June 29, 2024
George and Amal Clooney were spotted out and about at the French Riviera.

For the daytime outing, the 63-year-old slipped in a white tee paired with grey pants and grey shoes while his ladylove wore a colorful dress as they walked hand-in-hand in the city.

She also topped off her look with a white purse and nude shoes.

To note, the pair are no strangers to spending time in European vacation destinations.

Saint Tropez is not far from Lake Camo Italy where the duo famously own a villa.

Back in 2013, the gorgeous diva was part of a group dinner at that home while she passed through Lake Como which was en route to Cannes, France.

The couple, who wed in 2014, dined at the Jardin Tropezina restaurant earlier this week.

It is pertinent to note that the beach club restaurant is known for serving Mediterranean food under a pergola that overlooks the sea.

It is pertinent to note that the couple booked their own special table to the side of the restaurant.

Diving deep into their relationship history, George Clooney proposed to the human rights lawyer in April 2014 and later that same year they tied the knot for life. 

