Princess Anne’s condition serious as she ‘can’t remember anything’

  • June 30, 2024


Princess Anne has rung alarms of concern in the royal family as issues related to her memory have reportedly started arising.

She was recently discharged from the Southmead Hospital in Bristol after spending a few nights under observation following an injury to her head.

Royal Biographer Angela Levin told GBN News, “What is worrying is Princess Anne. Sir Timothy Laurence and Zara Tindall went to see her in hospital, looking very anxious.”

“I think it’s quite serious because she can’t remember anything about what happened. For a woman of her age, over 70, you have to be very careful,” she pointed.

King Charles’ younger sister was taking a stroll around her estate when a horse wounded her.

After husband Timothy Laurence visit’s to the medial center, it was widely reported that she couldn’t remember that the incident actually happened.

Although Your Majesty hasn’t issued a statement yet, the Buckingham Palace had said in a press release that he’s closely kept in the loop and wishes support for his sibling.

Angela Levin went on, “We wish very much for Princess Anne as she’s the hardest worker. She doesn’t complain and wants to do as much as she can for King Charles.”

