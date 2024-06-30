Hollywood

Kevin Costner confirms royals ‘turned on him’ to guard Princess Diana

Kevin Costner winked at Princess Diana’s relationship with him

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024


Kevin Costner and Princess Diana’s romance speculations were recently refueled by Prince William through a call back to his mum’s crush on the actor.

It was before her unfortunate demise that people actually started gossiping about some sort of lovey feelings catching fire between the two.

Soon, there were reports about them working on a movie called The Bodyguard together, which has been confirmed by Kevin Costner in a new interview with Page Six.

He reflected fondly on their memories, painting an incredibly humble and sweet picture of Princess Diana with soft-spoken words.

The star even went on to reveal that the royal family had turned against him as they made developments for the film, although he didn’t clarify their shared relationship.

According to Mirror, the closest confession that Kevin Costner has made regarding Princess Diana is his recent revelation about what Prince William told him in a meeting.

He informed People, “We met a room. It was just us. Prince William walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.' ”

Hollywood News

Tom Cruise kicks up rare helicopter appearance with son Connor Cruise
Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon
Zac Efron reveals 'A Family Affair' initially had an astounding title
Kevin Costner talks building pressure in Hollywood through film 'Wyatt Earp'
Dua Lipa applauded for daredevil performance at Glastonbury
Courteney Cox shares biggest regret of working in 'Friends'
Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'
David Duchovny recalls 'casting' film star Angelina Jolie
Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian
Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post
Khloé Kardashian feels 'deeply grateful' on her 40th Birthday
Kim Kardashian drags Khloé Kardashian for 'momshaming' her