Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey's fairytale wedding in Rhode Island

  • June 30, 2024


Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have officially tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held in Rhode Island.

As per Vogue, on Saturday, June 29, the model exchanged vows with the American footballer, during a wedding ceremony held in her home state of Rhode Island.

They said “I do” in a chapel in Watch Hill, a coastal neighborhood in the town of Westerly, because of McCaffrey’s wish.

She shared with an outlet about the location, “That was our number one priority.”

Before her wedding, Culpo stated in an interview with the magazine that marriage is a "covenant." "It’s the beginning of the rest of your life," she said, "and it’s the union and bond of two people forever."

The former Miss Universe choose to done stunning Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeve ball gown featured a crew neck and dropped waist, and was paired with a 16-foot lace veil and minimal makeup.

For her bridal look, she told the outlet, “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form.”

Culpo continued, “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me," adding, "There’s so much beauty and simplicity."

To note, In May 2019, reports of a romance between Culpo and McCaffery initially surfaced.

The two shared an Instagram picture in April 2023, years after they first started dating, confirming their engagement.

