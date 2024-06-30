Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC

Sports

  • June 30, 2024

Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post for her husband Virat Kohli after India won the T20 World Cup after 17 years on Saturday, June 29.

India became the champion of the T20 world after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the thrilling finals.

It was India’s star batsman Virat Kohli’s last T20 match as he announced his retirement from the shortest format of cricket.

Bollywood actress and wife of the former captain, Anushka Sharma, posted a picture of the husband lifting the trophy high, wearing the Indian flag on his shoulders, with a wide winning smile, along with a heartwarming and cheering message for the husband.

Sultan actress wrote, “AND... I love this man, @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”


Kohli fans also praised him in the comment section. A fan called the batmen “GOAT, the greatest, no doubt,” while the other wrote, “Love him more than words can ever express!”

Earlier, the Bollywood actress took it to her Instagram to congratulate team India over their ‘phenomenal victory’ and on becoming the ‘Champions.’

Sports News

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory
India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Former soccer player Landry N'Guemo dies at 38
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade
Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia
Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft
South Africa reach T20 World Cup finals with historic win against Afghanistan
Australian Olympics winner swimmer Campbell announces retirement