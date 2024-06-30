Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC

Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post for her husband Virat Kohli after India won the T20 World Cup after 17 years on Saturday, June 29.
India became the champion of the T20 world after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the thrilling finals.
It was India’s star batsman Virat Kohli’s last T20 match as he announced his retirement from the shortest format of cricket.
Bollywood actress and wife of the former captain, Anushka Sharma, posted a picture of the husband lifting the trophy high, wearing the Indian flag on his shoulders, with a wide winning smile, along with a heartwarming and cheering message for the husband.
Sultan actress wrote, “AND... I love this man, @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”
Kohli fans also praised him in the comment section. A fan called the batmen “GOAT, the greatest, no doubt,” while the other wrote, “Love him more than words can ever express!”
Earlier, the Bollywood actress took it to her Instagram to congratulate team India over their ‘phenomenal victory’ and on becoming the ‘Champions.’