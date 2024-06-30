Entertainment

Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting

Kevin Costner was on a morphine drip due to illness while filming 'Hidden Figures'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid Hidden Figures shooting
Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting

Kevin Costner has exclusively revealed that he was battling illness and reliant on a morphine drip while filming the critically acclaimed movie Hidden Figures.

Sharing with PEOPLE, the Yellowstone actor said, "I've never worked drunk on a set. I've never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked on [Hidden Figures].”

During the filming of his film, he had kidney stones and says he "worked 10 days under an IV drip. I don't even know how. About three days of it I was normal and then something happened to me."

Though he "never missed a day of work," nevertheless he admitted, "I sat in my caravan with a morphine drip in my arm."

He remembered, "Eventually I had to," admitting that it was a really unpleasant experience, saying, "I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn't."

To note, Costner played NASA executive Al Harrison in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, which tells the actual tale of three intelligent Black women's contributions to the Space Race in the 1960s.

Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting

Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC

Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Taylor Swift discloses 'Folklore'album's Irish inspiration

Taylor Swift discloses 'Folklore'album's Irish inspiration
Are bananas good for weight loss?

Are bananas good for weight loss?

Entertainment News

Are bananas good for weight loss?
Taylor Swift discloses 'Folklore'album's Irish inspiration
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to twin daughters on their 15th birthday
Are bananas good for weight loss?
LeBron James truly speechless after his son's draft to Los Angeles Lakers
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Nicole Scherzinger recalls 'struggling' with 'Pussycat Dolls'
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Justin Timberlake prioritizing family after DWI arrest: Sources
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Idris, Sabrina Elba appear stronger than ever: Here's how
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Suhana Khan parties with rumored beau Agastya Nanda at London club
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Taylor Swift delights in ‘Irish hospitality’ with U2’s floral welcome
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Was Eric Dane fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’ Reason revealed
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Kris Jenner makes Kardashian family emotional with ‘tumour’ diagnosis
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Vicky Kaushal has unmissable response to Katrina Kaif's swirling pregnancy rumors
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Taylor Swift swoons over Travis Kelce with new archer pose