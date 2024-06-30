Kevin Costner fought illness with morphine amid 'Hidden Figures' shooting

Kevin Costner has exclusively revealed that he was battling illness and reliant on a morphine drip while filming the critically acclaimed movie Hidden Figures.
Sharing with PEOPLE, the Yellowstone actor said, "I've never worked drunk on a set. I've never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked on [Hidden Figures].”
During the filming of his film, he had kidney stones and says he "worked 10 days under an IV drip. I don't even know how. About three days of it I was normal and then something happened to me."
Though he "never missed a day of work," nevertheless he admitted, "I sat in my caravan with a morphine drip in my arm."
He remembered, "Eventually I had to," admitting that it was a really unpleasant experience, saying, "I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn't."
To note, Costner played NASA executive Al Harrison in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, which tells the actual tale of three intelligent Black women's contributions to the Space Race in the 1960s.