Bilal Abbas Khan cherishes happy moments with his family in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Bilal Abbas Khan, who is basking in the success of his drama Ishq Murshid, shared love and laughter with those closest to him this weekend!

Turning to his Instagram account this Saturday, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor dropped a glimpse from his family reunion.

The first photo showed the actor making a stylish statement in his glasses flaunting his contagious smile as he posed for the camera with other members of his family seemingly from what appeared to be an indoor setting

"Family reunion," He wrote tagging his brother, who was not part of the reunion. 


Shortly after the pictures went viral his die hard fans commented.

One wrote, "May this family always be this much happy."

"The cutest people," the second wrote.

"Mr hottie, " the third gushed.

The fourth penned, "Mashallah. Evil eyes off." 

Previously the actor combined charisma with a timeless sense of style for an exclusive fashion shoot with eDiva.

The cameras captured the superstar's magnetic personality in a series of looks that redefined elegance.

On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan made waves with the role of a rich politician in the drama serial Ishq Murshid. 

