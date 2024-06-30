Entertainment

Rachel Leviss opens up about split with Matthew Dunn after brief romance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Rachel Leviss, star of Vanderpump Rules, has revealed the reason behind her sudden split with businessman Matthew Dunn after their brief fling.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss explained that she ended the relationship after only a month because Dunn failed to respect her boundaries.

“I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship. We were dating for a month,” she noted

Despite her request, Dunn went ahead and updated his Facebook profile photo which included Leviss, forcing her to publicly confirm their relationship.

“The media caught wind of that, and it was just this whole thing. I had to end it, which was hard,” Leviss said.

Leviss further admitted that she fell for Dunn's emotional stability and intelligence, but his actions showed a different story.

“It was sad because we had a good connection, good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent. Obviously, those are standard things, but those were new things for me to experience.”

When asked why she thought Dunn posted the photo despite her request, Leviss replied, “It just seemed like maybe he either had an impulse control issue, because we agreed not to do that — or he wanted to post to show me off.”

Rachel Leviss confirmed romance with Matthew Dunn in April which came more than a year after her controversial affair with Tom Sandoval became public.

