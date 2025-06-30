David Beckham makes first appearance after urgent surgery

David Beckham has finally made the first public appearance after health scare.
Last week, the former England footballer had to undergo a surgery for wrist injury that he sustained in 2003 during a match against South Africa.
On Friday, June 27, David finally got his wrist repaired that had been bothering him for over two decades.
Over the weekend, he attended Inter Miami match, the team he co-founded, against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup in Atlanta.
He sported his club's suit, with his arm heavily bandaged and supported by a navy blue sling.
Giving an update on recovery, David told DAZN, "It's fine. It's an old injury that needed surgery, but it's all good. All good.”
Victoria Beckham’s husband also got candid about the match, noting, “To be honest, it's quite an emotional match for me. Obviously, the team that we own is playing probably the best team in the world right now, and who would have thought?”
"For me to finish my career in Paris the way I did with this club was very special. I only spent six months there, but it felt like 16 years. It's a real family,” he added.
To note, David’s team lost the match to Paris Saint-Germain with 4-0 score.