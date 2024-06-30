Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch

India won the T20 World Cup title after 17 years of drought on Saturday, June 29, beating South Africa in the finals.
The man in blue remains unbeaten during the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) mega event in the USA and West Indies.
A wave of happiness spread among Indian cricket fans after the historic and much-awaited win. Celebrations all across the country began from the moment the team won the title.
Cricket fans in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Patna, Jummu, and other cities in India came out of their homes to celebrate the moment in the best way. People were hugging, dancing, and distributing sweets to express their happiness. The sky lit up with the fireworks.
Fans from all over the globe celebrated their teams wins in their own way. Unstoppable chants of ‘India, India’ were reverberated in the air.
A cricket fan told the Indian news channel, PTI, “We are very ecstatic. I was a child when we last won. My throat is sore from shouting, but we will celebrate for two days.”
Meanwhile, another fan expressed, “The whole country is celebrating. It is like Diwali for us.”
Cricket is one of the most popular games in India, and the country has one of the most emotional cricket fans.