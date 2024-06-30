Sports

Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch

India won the T20 World Cup title after 17 years

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024


India won the T20 World Cup title after 17 years of drought on Saturday, June 29, beating South Africa in the finals.

The man in blue remains unbeaten during the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) mega event in the USA and West Indies.

A wave of happiness spread among Indian cricket fans after the historic and much-awaited win. Celebrations all across the country began from the moment the team won the title.

Cricket fans in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Patna, Jummu, and other cities in India came out of their homes to celebrate the moment in the best way. People were hugging, dancing, and distributing sweets to express their happiness. The sky lit up with the fireworks.

Fans from all over the globe celebrated their teams wins in their own way. Unstoppable chants of ‘India, India’ were reverberated in the air.

A cricket fan told the Indian news channel, PTI, “We are very ecstatic. I was a child when we last won. My throat is sore from shouting, but we will celebrate for two days.”

Meanwhile, another fan expressed, “The whole country is celebrating. It is like Diwali for us.”

Cricket is one of the most popular games in India, and the country has one of the most emotional cricket fans.

Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch

Indian fans on cloud nine as teams win T20 World Cup final: Watch
Rachel Leviss opens up about split with Matthew Dunn after brief romance

Rachel Leviss opens up about split with Matthew Dunn after brief romance
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash

Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury

Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury

Sports News

Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Argentina knocks out Peru from Copa America 2024 in final group clash
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Former soccer player Landry N'Guemo dies at 38
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child