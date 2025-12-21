Andrew Tate Gets bloodied by Chase DeMoor, fans slam ‘worst boxing’

Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Andrew Tate suffered crushing defeat in his boxing debut to Chase DeMoor.

According to The US Sun, the controversial influencer returned in the main event of Misfits Mania in Dubai following a five-year lay-off, and was promptly battered by reality TV star Chase DeMoor.

Formerkickboxer Tate had promised to show DeMoor there are levels to the fight game and put him to sleep.

But Tate ended up being the one left licking his wounds as DeMoor retained his Misfits heavyweight title and left ‘Top G’ with a huge cut over his right eye and heavy bruising under both.

The former Netflix Too Hot To Handle star won the fight 58-56 on two scorecareds, while the third judge ruled it a draw.

There was little skill on show but DeMoor was able to land the more meaningful shots, while Tate looked gassed as early as round three, with DeMoor constantly leaning on him and wrestling him.

After the loss, Tate said he was not disappointed in the loss because he took a tough fight against someone ten years older and 20kg heavier.

He added he wanted a “real challenge” and not to fight “a tin can” but a match-up against the bigger, younger and more athletic DeMoor was always going to be a “big ask”.

Tate’s last outing to the ring was a kickboxing match, which took place in Romania in December 2020. He had scored a second-round TKO win over Cosmin Lugarar to stretch his kickboxing record to 76 wins, nine defeats and one draw.

