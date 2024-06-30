Uncategorized

Andy Cohen spills beans on question he 'regrets' asking Oprah Winfrey at 'WWHL'

Cohen makes rare confession as he celebrates 15th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live

  • by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024
Andy Cohen has revealed the question which he still “regrets” asking Oprah Winfrey on his Watch What Happens Live talk show.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen shared that he regrets asking Oprah Winfrey a personal question about her personal life during a 2013 episode of his show.

Cohen reflected to the time when he asked Winfrey if she had "ever taken a dip in the lady pond," which meant if she had ever had an intimate encounter with a woman.

However, Winfrey responded straightforwardly to his question with, “No, I have not. Thank you."

"It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show," Cohen told the outlet.

Cohen went on to share, "It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's ever had s** with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?"

"Gayle King ( Winfrey’s best friend) told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by 'the lady pond,'" he further shared.

"I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am," Cohen said in the interview. "That remains, I think, my favorite episode [of WWHL]."

The reflection comes as Cohen celebrates the 15th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live.

