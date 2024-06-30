Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’

Andy Cohen has revealed the question which he still “regrets” asking Oprah Winfrey on his Watch What Happens Live talk show.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen shared that he regrets asking Oprah Winfrey a personal question about her personal life during a 2013 episode of his show.
Cohen reflected to the time when he asked Winfrey if she had "ever taken a dip in the lady pond," which meant if she had ever had an intimate encounter with a woman.
However, Winfrey responded straightforwardly to his question with, “No, I have not. Thank you."
"It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show," Cohen told the outlet.
Cohen went on to share, "It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's ever had s** with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?"
"Gayle King ( Winfrey’s best friend) told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by 'the lady pond,'" he further shared.
"I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am," Cohen said in the interview. "That remains, I think, my favorite episode [of WWHL]."
The reflection comes as Cohen celebrates the 15th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live.