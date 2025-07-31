Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's close pal share exclusive details of joint getaway

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson couldn’t help but gush about their unforgettable vacation with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, calling the getaway “a blast.”
While conversing at the podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the sports broadcasters opened up about their experience of their vacation with the NFL star and the Lover crooner.
Thompson excitedly said that Swift, 35, is "everything I'd ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been and more."
She said she and Andrews, 47, had urged Swift to give Kelce “a chance” after his 2023 concert comment—adding with a laugh that it “clearly worked out.”
"They are so happy and adorable and all things, so when the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to just have time with them and in general see what she was all about," the Fox Sports commentator shared.
The duo did not reveal the details about the trip before Kelce posted the photo, which Thompson said was because they wanted to respect their privacy.
“Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything, not because we don't like to share stuff with you, but it's important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life," Thompson explained.
"She's a dream and I adore her and I'm so happy that they make each other happy," she concluded.
Notably, it came after Kelce went Instagram-official with Swift with a now-infamous carousel of photos from his offseason on Friday.