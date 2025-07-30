Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky at L.A. concert

'Die with a Smile' singer expressed her feelings for her fiancé during her second show


Lady Gaga melted hearts during her L.A. tour stop when she gave a rare public shout-out to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

On Wednesday, while ending her second show at the Kia Forum the Die with a Smile singer expressed her feelings for her fiancé

As per PEOPLE, Gaga called her fiancé "the love of my life" before starting her track Vanish into You from her latest album MAYHEM.

Gaga, 39, wrapped up her piano rendition of Die with a Smile, then stood, waved to the cheering audience, and asked how they were feeling.

"I hope you had a good time. Did you have a good time? Well if you didn't, that's all I got," she quipped, before expressing gratitude to her fans for buying and attending the performance.

The Garden of Eden singer added, "There's not a day that goes by in my life that I don't feel so grateful that I get the opportunity to make you smile. Every day that I'm up here, I just try to do a little bit better."

She went on to say that when she feels like she gets "turned around in life," she likes to "focus on is the daily tasks who make you who you are."

"I've been so lucky to be with my family and to eat together, talk about the world, talk about life, plan for the future. The most important thing in your life is the people in your life you love," said Gaga.

The Blood Marry singer also reminded the crowd to hold their loved ones close.

Gaga then shared a special message for Polansky, 46, whom she called "the love of my life."

"It's so much more fun doing this with you, my babe," she said, adding, "I hope one day I just vanish into each and every one of you.”

Notably, Lady Gaga is engaged to Michael Polansky, a tech entrepreneur and hey confirmed their engagement in July 2024.

