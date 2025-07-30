Jenna Ortega stuns in snakeskin Gown at London premiere of ‘Wednesday’ S2

Home / Entertainment

The season 2 of Netflix hit series 'Wednesday' is set to release on streaming giant in the first week of August

Jenna Ortega is exuding Wednesday vibes in real life as well!

On Wednesday, July 30, the 22-year-old actress made a stunning arrival at the red carpet for the premiere of the Netflix hit series, Wednesday season 2.

In addition to Jenna, other cast members, including Catherine Zeta Jones and Billie Piper were also in attendance at the event which took place at Central Hall Westminster.

While all the stars were dressed to the nines, the made sure to wear dramatic, gothic-inspired ensembles in keeping with the series' theme.

For the event, the Scream actress turned heads into a breathtaking semi-sheer snakeskin gown that featured a fishtail skirt and burnt edges.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Catherine, who plays Addams family matriarch Morticia, stunned the onlookers in a dramatic backless gown with a highneck and key-hole cut out.

The actress paired her outfit with a pair of sheer heels as she pulled her hair up into a bun and added boldness to her look with dark makeup.

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Billie, who will be playing a new character Isadora Capri in the series, also looked incredible will in a plunging gothic dress that laced up the front.

Joanna Lumley, who plays the role of Grandmama Frump, slipped into an elegant gown with an embellish cape.

Wednesday Season 1 was debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and now season two of the hit show is set to release on the streaming giant on August 6, 2025. 

