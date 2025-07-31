Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs might be able to walk away from his jail time thanks to President Donald Trump.
As reported by Deadline, a source revealed that a pardon for the disgraced music mogul is being "seriously considered" after he was convicted on two counts of prostitution.
In May, Trump expressed that he was willing to potentially pardon Diddy amid the rapper's sex trafficking trial.
Talking to the press in the Oval Office, the president noted, "I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me."
However, a source informed Page Six that "The White House will not confirm or deny pardons that may or may not happen."
Trump then shared details about his personal relationship with the Last Night rapper, adding, "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up, from what I read."
"I don't know, he didn't tell me that, but I'd read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden," the president said at that time.
On July 2, the 55-year-old was acquitted of the more serious charges in his sex-trafficking trial; however, the Revolt co-founder was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, each worth a maximum of 10 years in jail.
The insider claims came after Diddy's lawyers urged the judge to release him from jail on a $50-million bond ahead of his October 3 sentencing.