Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing

The Bad Boy founder was found guilty of two counts of prostitution at the end of his eight weeks trial

Sean Diddy Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs might be able to walk away from his jail time thanks to President Donald Trump.

As reported by Deadline, a source revealed that a pardon for the disgraced music mogul is being "seriously considered" after he was convicted on two counts of prostitution.

In May, Trump expressed that he was willing to potentially pardon Diddy amid the rapper's sex trafficking trial.

Talking to the press in the Oval Office, the president noted, "I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me."

However, a source informed Page Six that "The White House will not confirm or deny pardons that may or may not happen."

Trump then shared details about his personal relationship with the Last Night rapper, adding, "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up, from what I read."

"I don't know, he didn't tell me that, but I'd read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden," the president said at that time.

On July 2, the 55-year-old was acquitted of the more serious charges in his sex-trafficking trial; however, the Revolt co-founder was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, each worth a maximum of 10 years in jail.

The insider claims came after Diddy's lawyers urged the judge to release him from jail on a $50-million bond ahead of his October 3 sentencing.

Read more :

Entertainment

Tristan Thompson shares sweet peeks into kids Prince, Tatum and True’s bond

Tristan Thompson shares sweet peeks into kids Prince, Tatum and True’s bond
Tristan Thompson shares Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig while Tatum and True with ex Khloé Kardashian

Adam Sandler shares secret behind his enduring marriage to Jackie

Adam Sandler shares secret behind his enduring marriage to Jackie
'Happy Gilmore 2' star has been married to Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler (née Titone) since 2003

'Yellowstone' stars exposes shocking secret about Hollywood's dark reality

'Yellowstone' stars exposes shocking secret about Hollywood's dark reality
Neal McDonough revealed that he was out of work for two years and lost everything

Cruz Beckham dismissed Brooklyn, Nicola’s attempt to end family rift

Cruz Beckham dismissed Brooklyn, Nicola’s attempt to end family rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's team recently contacted Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son Moses drops peeks into his musical life

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son Moses drops peeks into his musical life
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who finalized their divorce in 2016, share son Mosses and a daughter, Apple

‘Zootopia 2’ trailer teases Judy and Nick’s fun-filled crimefighting comeback

‘Zootopia 2’ trailer teases Judy and Nick’s fun-filled crimefighting comeback
Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Shakira return to reprise their iconic roles from the 2016 hit 'Zootopia'

Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession
The Prince of Darkness' loved ones attended Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in Birmingham, England

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda publicly supports Katy Perry after their split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda publicly supports Katy Perry after their split
Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and they shares a 13-year-old son, Flynn