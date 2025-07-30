Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son Moses drops peeks into his musical life

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son Mosses is following his father’s lead!
On Monday, July 19, the 19-year-old took to his Instagram account to share glimpses into his music journey.
The carousel featured him playing the guitar with his band, Dancer, as the bandmates travelled and created music together.
In the first black-and-white photo, in which he and his bandmates could be seen standing in front of a brick building while another image showed close-up of Moses playing guitar with an earpiece in.
Other snaps showed Moses and his band performing on stage and some other insight into his daily life as he shared a photo of horses in the wild, him wearing two sunglasses and getting a cappuccino with a band member.
He concluded his aesthetic photo dump with a blurry photo of him lying on a couch with sunglasses.
“Music music music music,” Mosses wrote in the caption as he tagged his band, @dancerdancerdancerdancer.
His famous mom, Paltrow also showered love and support under the comment section of his post by simply dropping a red heart emoji.
In April, Paltrow paid a heartfelt tribute to Mossses in an Instagram post, writing, “I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy. Mama,” she added at the time.
The Iron Man actress and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin, who finalized their divorce on July 14, 2016, also share a 21-year-old daughter, Apple.