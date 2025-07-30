Home / Entertainment

Tristan Thompson shares sweet peek into kids Prince, Tatum and True's bond

Tristan Thompson shares Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig while Tatum and True with ex Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is showcasing the loving bond between his kids!

The 34-year-old NBA player took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, to share a heartfelt carousel of photos from son Tatum’s 3rd birthday bash.

His carousel featured sweet images of Tatum with his sister True, 7, and cousin Dream Kardashian, 8, as well as Thompson's 8-year-old son, Prince Oliver, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In the first image, True ,Tatum, Dream and Prince could be seen posing towards the camera while standing against a lush green backdrop.

Meanwhile, the two other snap showed the brothers, Prince and Tatum, sitting at the table as the birthday boy radiated joy.

“Big hugs and kisses for my little Tatum’s Bday! I Love you forever young king,” he wrote, adding, “This just the beginning more pics to come.”


In April, Thompson marked daughter True’s 7th birthday with a heartfelt carousel and sweet note on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi,” the athlete wrote at the time.

Tristan Thompson shares Tatum and True with ex Khloé Kardashian. He is also dad to son Theo, 4, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

