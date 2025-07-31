Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post

Rihanna marked the fifth anniversary of her renowned skincare line, Fenty Skin, with a stunning new video.
On Thursday, July 31, the acclaimed skincare brand turned to its Instagram account to share a detailed video of Rihanna using her own products for a squeaky-clean look.
The video was paired with the caption, noting, "It's our 5th birthday! @badgalriri [Rihanna] brought us the ultimate multitasking routine 5 years ago and it still stands today."
Fenty Skin has been marketed as "simple yet effective skincare routine for all skin types, with a clean, vegan, and gluten-free formula" for its products.
For the social media post, the Diamonds singer slipped into a lavender top, paired with a matching bralette. The mom-of-two accessorised her look by wearing a diamond choker, a gold watch and some rings on her right hand.
The Don’t Stop the Music singer re-shared the exciting social media post on her own Instagram Story.
Amid the milestone celebration, Rihanna is having quite eventful past few months, as she introduced her baby bump for her third child before heading to the Met Gala 2025 in May 2025.
She and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are already parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023.
Rihanna also dropped her first single in three years with the release of Friend of Mine from her movie Smurfs, where she has lent her voice to the character Smurfette.
Her last track was Lift Me Up, released in October 2022 for the superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.