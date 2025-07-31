Home / Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post

The Barbadian singer's latest project is the animated film 'Smurfs' where she voiced Smurfette

Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post
Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post

Rihanna marked the fifth anniversary of her renowned skincare line, Fenty Skin, with a stunning new video.

On Thursday, July 31, the acclaimed skincare brand turned to its Instagram account to share a detailed video of Rihanna using her own products for a squeaky-clean look.

The video was paired with the caption, noting, "It's our 5th birthday! @badgalriri [Rihanna] brought us the ultimate multitasking routine 5 years ago and it still stands today."

Fenty Skin has been marketed as "simple yet effective skincare routine for all skin types, with a clean, vegan, and gluten-free formula" for its products.

For the social media post, the Diamonds singer slipped into a lavender top, paired with a matching bralette. The mom-of-two accessorised her look by wearing a diamond choker, a gold watch and some rings on her right hand.


The Don’t Stop the Music singer re-shared the exciting social media post on her own Instagram Story.

Amid the milestone celebration, Rihanna is having quite eventful past few months, as she introduced her baby bump for her third child before heading to the Met Gala 2025 in May 2025.

She and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are already parents to sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

Rihanna also dropped her first single in three years with the release of Friend of Mine from her movie Smurfs, where she has lent her voice to the character Smurfette.

Her last track was Lift Me Up, released in October 2022 for the superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Read more :

Entertainment

Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky at L.A. concert

Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky at L.A. concert
'Die with a Smile' singer expressed her feelings for her fiancé during her second show

Tristan Thompson shares sweet peeks into kids Prince, Tatum and True’s bond

Tristan Thompson shares sweet peeks into kids Prince, Tatum and True’s bond
Tristan Thompson shares Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig while Tatum and True with ex Khloé Kardashian

Adam Sandler shares secret behind his enduring marriage to Jackie

Adam Sandler shares secret behind his enduring marriage to Jackie
'Happy Gilmore 2' star has been married to Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler (née Titone) since 2003

'Yellowstone' stars exposes shocking secret about Hollywood's dark reality

'Yellowstone' stars exposes shocking secret about Hollywood's dark reality
Neal McDonough revealed that he was out of work for two years and lost everything

Cruz Beckham dismissed Brooklyn, Nicola’s attempt to end family rift

Cruz Beckham dismissed Brooklyn, Nicola’s attempt to end family rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's team recently contacted Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son Moses drops peeks into his musical life

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s son Moses drops peeks into his musical life
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who finalized their divorce in 2016, share son Mosses and a daughter, Apple

‘Zootopia 2’ trailer teases Judy and Nick’s fun-filled crimefighting comeback

‘Zootopia 2’ trailer teases Judy and Nick’s fun-filled crimefighting comeback
Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Shakira return to reprise their iconic roles from the 2016 hit 'Zootopia'

Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne’s family breaks down in emotional funeral procession
The Prince of Darkness' loved ones attended Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in Birmingham, England