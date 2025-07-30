Home / Entertainment

'Yellowstone' stars exposes shocking secret about Hollywood's dark reality

Neal McDonough revealed that he was out of work for two years and lost everything

Yellowstone actor Neal McDonough got candid about a personal choice that ended his Hollywood career.

In conversation with hosts Tim Green and Troy Green for the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, the 59-year-old actor made an astonishing claim that “Hollywood turned" on him for refusing to kiss a woman other than his wife, Ruvém portrayed, proving the utmost loyalty.

The Suits alum stated, 'I'd always had in my contracts that I wouldn't kiss another woman on screen.'

He continued, 'My wife didn't have any problem with it - it was me, really, who had a problem with it.'

McDonough appeared in several hit TV shows, including Tulsa King, Desperate Housewives, and more.

McDonough said Hollywood producers found it extremely difficult to fathom that he was determined about his decision, and, as a result, he was swiftly sidelined from the industry.

While reflecting past struggles, McDonough said that he was out of work for two years and lost everything.

"Not just houses [and] material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity - everything,” Red 2 and Guns & Moses star remarked.

McDonough, who delivered phenomenal performances in multiple action pictures such as Red 2 and Guns & Moses, Star Trek: First Contact, stated that the loss of work posed significant effects, in which everything he loved slipped away.

McDonough said that he suffered from plenty of problems for an extended period and found himself in an ugly tailspin for several years.

Separately, McDonough recently appeared in The Last Rodeo (May release), as Joe Wainwright and co-wrote the film.

His wife, Ruvé, played the character of Rose Wainwright, marking her acting debut alongside her husband.

