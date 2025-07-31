Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez feeling immense pressure amid wedding prep: 'It's chaos'

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum and fiancé Benny Blanco are reportedly preparing for a September nuptial

Selena Gomez has been feeling constant pressure for the perfect wedding as she continues prep for her big day with fiancé Benny Blanco.

A source claimed that the Who Says singer is quite nervous about the upcoming event, as she is "picky about everything," however, Benny has her back amid the chaos and is supporting her decisions.

The bride-to-be also has to deal with extra work, as her wedding guest list features a number of "famous friends, some of whom need security and special accommodations."

Despite having a wedding planner, Selena has reportedly been looking into each and every detail for her private yet luxurious two-day event, which is set to be a September affair, taking place in Montecito, California.

As per the insider, the Scared Of Loving You crooner is "barking out orders about theme and colours, flowers, and music. It's chaos."

The pair is reportedly planning to celebrate their grand day with close friends and family, including many A-listers, such as Taylor Swift and Selena's co-stars from Only Murders in the Building.

Along with that, Benny will also add several renowned names to the invitation, including Ed Sheeran, who might also be present at the star-studded event.

After remaining friends for years, Selena and Benny were first romantically linked in December 2023, and just a year later, the couple announced their engagement with a carousel of clicks on Instagram, causing excitement among fans.

