Jason Momoa reluctantly shaves iconic beard for first time in 6 years for 'Dune'

Jason Momoa has undergone a drastic change as he prepares to reprise his role of swordmaster Duncan Idaho in Dune 3.
On Wednesday, July 30, the Aquaman star turned to his Instagram account to share a video of himself shaving off the beard for the sci-fi after not being part of the franchise's second instalment in 2024.
Along with his return to the renowned world, the social media post also highlighted his sustainable water brand, Mananalu, which has been marketed to eliminate single-use plastic in Hawaii.
In the viral video, Jason could be heard slightly laughing as he looks at his now-shaven face, noting, "I hate it."
Calling it a "kickoff" to a new chapter, the father-of-two gave a shoutout to Dune's director Denis Villeneuve, "Only for you."
He paired the social media post with a thoughtful caption, where he explained the aim of Mananalu, penning, "That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminium bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we're starting in Hawai’i."
Moreover, fans will also see Jason's 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, whom he shares with his ex Lisa Bonet, in the upcoming Dune movie. The teen will portray Leto II, the son of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's characters.
Highlighting that Nakoa-Wolf secured the role himself, the Chief of War actor added, "You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn't do what he's doing at his age."
The Dune: Part Three, which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, is expected to be released in December 2026.