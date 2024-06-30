Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 internationals on Sunday, June 30, following India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados.
This announcement came a day after star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also retired from the format.
He shared the news of his retirement on Instagram with a heartfelt post holding the T20 World Cup trophy.
Jadeja wrote, "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.
He went on to share, "Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind, Ravindrasinh Jadeja."
However, Jadeja, renowned as one of the world's finest fielders, will continue to play ODIs and Tests.
He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, playing 74 matches, scoring 515 runs, and taking 54 wickets.
India's victory over South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday marked their second title in the tournament's history.
After the final, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20 internationals, with Kohli declaring it moments after the match and Rohit following suit during the post-match press conference.