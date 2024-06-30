Hollywood

Kanye West sued by employees for calling them ‘new slaves’

Kanye West forced harsh work conditions, Bianca Censori sent adult videos to minors

  • June 30, 2024
Kanye West has landed himself in the boiling waters of another big lawsuit.

According to TMZ, the people he hired to create an app for promoting rap music were put in a “racist environment with brutal work conditions.”

Meanwhile, wife Bianca Censori sent explicit videos to those staff members, which included minors.

The new bombshell suit accuses the rapper as well as his former staff chief, Milo Yiannopoulos, with “forced labor and inhuman degrading treatment.”

Both adult and minor employees were made to work for insanely long hours, but were never compensated with the money promised.

In addition to this, the group was openly mocked with cruel racist insults, such as being called “new slaves” by Kanye West.

It all dates back to Spring 2024, when he and Milo had allegedly recruited an international team of developers, which had Black members and teens aged 14 on board.

As mentioned on the documents, they mostly worked remotely, although constantly stayed in touch with their employers through Zoom, Slack, and Discord.

In April 2024, Milo offered to pay them $120,000 when the app gets completed, given that they didn’t complain about the working conditions.

Things soon went downhill when Kanye West intervened, asking the group to sign non-disclosure and volunteer agreements, else being fired.

Caucasian managers used language insulting their gender, age, race, and national origin in group chats, even going as far as to call them “slaves” and “new slaves.”

While Biana Censori has not been mentioned as a defendant in this case, she has accused of sending smutty videos to minors for Kanye West’s adult app.

