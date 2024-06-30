Firerose says Billy Ray Cyrus held her in ‘prison’ after BRCA1 gene diagnosis

Firerose has finally come clean with the startling reason Billy Ray Cyrus divorce her for after just seven months of their marriage.
Recounting the details to Page Six, she said that the country singer had told her, “One day, we’re going to have an epic love story beyond what anyone could imagine.”
But, within a few weeks’ time, the two got caught in quite a messy divorce, where accusations of abuse are flinging from each side.
For most part, Firerose stayed silent with Billy Ray Cyrus painting his own narration.
Now, it has been revealed that he had kicked her out “on the same day she was meant to have a double mastectomy.”
The 35-year-old was recently diagnosed with BRCA1 gene, which puts her at a high risk of breast cancer.
After reports came through, she recalled that her husband would “continually scream, making her feel like a prisoner at their remote farm.”
“Billy Ray Cyrus had very strict rules. I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done… it was systematic isolation,” Firerose said.
She added, “I couldn’t find the courage to leave. If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”
Speaking to the same media portal, a stylist insider confirmed that indeed felt like the young singer was being held in a prison.
The stress had hit her so bad that she even passed out two days before their marriage last year.
Firerose further claimed that Billy Ray Cyrus would give her “silent treatment for hours, and sometime even days.”
“I withdrew …I was afraid to talk,” she said, addressing the media silence.