Meghan Markle to 'call favours' from Priyanka Chopra and 'Suits' co-stars

  by Web Desk
  June 30, 2024
Meghan Markle had reportedly fallen short of a celebrity contact list for her upcoming podcast, but it has been claimed that a “smaller friend pool” is still there to rely on.

Earlier this year, Lemonada Media had to postpone their talk show deal with the Duchess of Sussex since a lot A-Lister allegedly couldn’t take time out for a chat session.

This happened to be a huge deal for Prince Harry’s spouse as it’s supposed to be a replacement for her split with the Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

A PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius has however said that Meghan Markle still hasn’t lost the contract entirely because there are other enormous stars who can come in as guests.

But those are her friends Priyanka Chopra and the former co-stars from Suits.

Speaking to Express, the relations expert said, “Initially, we might expect Meghan Markle to call in favours from her remaining friends and work through their networks.”

“For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on Archetypes, could be among the first names considered,” she pointed.

The PR strategist went on to add, “Other potential guests could include friends from her Suits days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible.”

Although even Priyanka Chopra is quite busy these days, it’s expected that a Meghan Markle request wouldn’t be declined by her as she’s always caving in to back friends up.

Taylor Swift chooses Prince William over Harry and Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry attacked by war hero’s mother for ‘rigging’ service award
Meghan Markle cuts off Prince Harry's ties with Beckham family
Princess Anne’s condition serious as she ‘can’t remember anything’
King Charles rivals Meghan Markle’s brand by launching pet products
Queen Camilla fears King Charles is 'overdoing it' amid cancer
Princess Rajwa expands reign with new pregnancy photo
Will Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take over Harry & Meghan's royal role?
King Charles’ new £10 banknote auctioned for £17k
Prince William, Kate Middleton win 'beloved members’ of royal family title
Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis
Prince Harry shocks royal family with 2024 ESPY award nomination