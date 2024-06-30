Royal

Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?

Prince Edward's daughter to follow Prince Harry's laidback way

  June 30, 2024


Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, briefly got to taste the life of a senior working royal and reportedly opted out of the experience.

Speaking on this, PR analyst Alison Lancaster said, “Lady Louise likely knows she would be mercilessly analyzed under the world’s biggest microscope — her looks and relationships.”

“Every candid moment is a bonfire to contain. It would be a full-time job of fixers and crisis, involving rapid responses, strategic media cultivation, and airtight messaging,” she added.

As informed by Hello Magazine, Prince Edward’s daughter has refused to sign up as a working royal in the future.

But this decision might as well change in the future because she’s only 20-years-old right now with a lot to learn.

A royal expert named Kate Mansey confirmed this back in October 2023, saying, “From people I speak to in the Palace, I think Lady Louise is quite willing to do that.”

“I remember going to some Guildhall event, and she was with her father, and very competently circulating, talking to dignitaries and foreign royals,” the commentator described.

