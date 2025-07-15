Meghan Markle steals the spotlight as Royal Family inches closer to peace

Meghan Markle has shifted focus on herself amid key Royal moments as she dropped an adorable dog snap in a move seemingly similar to Queen Camilla.

On Monday, July 14, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her lifestyle brand As Ever's official Instagram account to post her rescue beagle, Mia, just hours after a similar post was shared on the Royal Palace account.

In her social media post, Meghan was not very visible, as she could be seen enjoying a mint tea while petting Mia.

The mom-of-two paired the charming post with the caption, "Summer afternoons, mint tea and the sweetest company."

Picture Credit: As Ever/ Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan rescued the nine-year-old Mia in 2022 from an animal testing centre and she was first seen publicly in the family Christmas card last December.

Meanwhile, Queen Camila, in her Instagram snap, posed with Moley, a Jack Russell Terrier whom she adopted in May, on the Royal Palace's official Instagram account.

The Queen's post marked her visit to the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she serves as Patron, in London, on Monday.

Picture Credit: The Royal Palace/ Instagram
She was at the centre to reveal a new Dog Garden, a tranquil space originally created for this year's Chelsea Flower Show by broadcaster and gardening expert Monty Don.

The similar social media posts came amid the reports of peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry's communication teams that took place in London on July 9, to resolve a years-long family dispute.

