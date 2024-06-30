Royal

King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew

King Charles will make Prince Andrew ‘crawl out’ anyhow

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024


King Charles has reportedly intended to rent out the Royal Lodge for a whopping £1 million per year after Prince Andrew finally leaves the property.

Although it was previously speculated that Your Majesty will hand the estate to Queen Camilla, now an update has suggested that he aims to generate some commercial revenue through it.

According to Marca, the Duke of York has so far refused move a single inch from his 11-bedroom mansion because of having funded a “cast-iron lease” regularly.

This included him paying £30 million to repair the Royal Lodge when needed, and so, he has declined even alternative residences offered by King Charles.

An insider said, “As far as Prince Andrew is concerned, he isn’t moving. He can’t be any clearer. He’s not going to leave and move into another property, he has a lease, he’s spent millions.”

“Whoever is behind this would have to drag him out and that clearly isn’t going to happen,” the person in question added.

Meanwhile, other sources close to King Charles have narrated that he will make Prince Andrew vacate by hook or crook, even if it comes to cutting his £4 million annual allowance.

