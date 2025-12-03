Royal

King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor

King Charles shares sweet message as he receives Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Elke Büdenbender with William, Kate

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor

King Charles has given a special update as he welcomed Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, with wife Queen Camilla.

On Wednesday, December 3, the British monarch took to Instagram and posted exclusive pictures from the Windsor Castle.

He penned, “The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, have welcomed The Federal President of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender to Windsor Castle.”

A few hours before receiving him, Charles wrote, “We are looking forward to welcoming Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender today!”

Charles and Camilla received the special guests after Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted them at Heathrow Airport in London.

A Royal Salute was fired in Windsor's Home Park and at the Tower of London. The royals and the German couple then joined a horse-drawn carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also took part in the carriage procession, riding in the Scottish State Coach with Dr. Dörte Dinger, State Secretary, Head of the Office of the Federal President and David McAllister MEP, Vice President of the European People’s Party.

For the first day of the German President’s State visit, Camilla and Princess Kate matched in blue outfits, with Charles and William matching their wives in blue ties.

