Royal Family celebrates key honouree's major milestone in delightful event

Sweden's Royal Family has celebrated a special honouree during a delightful event hosted by Princess Madeleine.
On Wednesday, December 3, the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia attended a meaningful Awards ceremony where she presented a noble accolade to Elin Nelly for her exceptional contributions in sexual abuse against children (ISOB).
"Big congratulations to Elin Nelly, who yesterday received the Childhood Award 2025 from Princess Madeleine!" His Majesty’s office extended heartiest wishes to the well-deserving recipient.
The statement continued, "The award was given out with the motivation: Elin Nelly works as an analyst at NOA with a focus on internet-related sexual abuse against children (ISÖB). With courage, innovation and international collaborations."
"Including with Europol, the FBI and authorities in countries where children are the most vulnerable – she has developed a method of work that has led to the identification of children and protection far outside Sweden's borders," the Swedish Royal Family stated in the caption.
For the unversed, the Childhood Foundation was established in 1999 and has a special aim to prevent sexual abuse against children.
Notably, since its establishment, the nonprofit organization has realized over 2,000 projects in 21 countries that have strengthened protection and reduced the risks for children.