King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release

Denmark’s currency just got a royal makeover as King Frederik’s portrait takes center stage on a newly unveiled coin series.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Danish royal family disclosed the magnificent coin featuring King Frederik’s portrait.
The palace announced, “The National Bank has released new Danish coins featuring His Majesty the King’s portrait, monogram, and royal coat of arms. The new coins will enter general circulation and will continue to exist alongside the coins bearing Her Majesty Queen Margrethe’s portrait.”
Soon after the palace released the new official coin to mark the transition of the throne, the royal fans took to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan wrote, “Incredibly beautiful Frederik X Monogram on Coin and similar prints.”
Another commented, “Is it in circulation now? Asking ‘cause am now in Denmark and would love to get my hands on this coin.”
The third noted, “The first picture of the coin is very beautiful and the beautiful face of King Frederik is very similar.”
To note, the new Danish coins in the 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, and 20-krone denominations have been released, reflecting the accession of King Frederik X in January 2024.
These coins are legal tender alongside all previous Danish coins issued since 1875.
In November 2024, the Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark's central bank) also issued a special 20-krone "Passing of the Crown" coin to mark the transition of the throne.