Princess Charlene makes surprising announcement just days before Christmas 

Monacon Royal Family has made a delightful announcement just days ahead of Christmas.
On Wednesday, December 3, the official Instagram account of Princess Charlene announced a magical show before Christmas to raise funds for Royal foundation.
Alongside the exciting poster of the event, the Palace announced, "On December 22 and 23, the Fontvieille Big Top will host “Monaco sous les étoiles” a magical show held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene."
The caption continued, "Born from the wish of the Princess to offer children a moment filled with dreams, “Monaco sous les étoiles” is also a charitable event: all proceeds will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Monaco SPA."
"Created by the HASPOP Company and directed by Hassan El Hajjami, this tale blends hip-hop dance, visual poetry and Christmas magic," it added.
The post was concluded on a delightful note, "Guided by a mysterious music box, young Elliott takes children and adults on an enchanted journey through time."
This announcement came after Prince Abert II passed through the Holy Door of the Basilica Saint-Pierre in Vatican City on Tuesday, December 2.
As per the official update shared by the Royal Family, "The door was opened every 25 years as part of the Jubilee, according to the tradition of the Catholic Church."