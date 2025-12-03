Royal

Kensington Palace releases first message after welcoming German guests

The Prince and Princess of Wales received German President and his wife at Heathrow airport

Prince William and his life partner, Kate Middleton, have welcomed German guests on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. 

On Wednesday, December 3, the Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their joint Instagram account to release an exclusive glimpse of welcoming the arrival of their German guests.

"Willkommen, President Steinmeier," the future King and Queen expressed their heartiest greetings in German, which says, "Welcome, President Steinmeier."

For the prestigious welcome at Heathrow airport, the mom-of-three re-wears her favourite designer to receive Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender.

As the footage shared by the Royal couple garnered traction on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Catherine had sported her beloved fashion designer, Alexander McQueen’s dress for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the next heir to the British throne opted for a black ensemble as he wore a long coat beneath a matching suit, which he paired with a white shirt.

King Charles is hosting the German president for a historic state visit in Windsor, marking the third major state visit this year.

On the second day of the State Visit, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Germany’s first lady, Elke Budenbender, will lay flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

