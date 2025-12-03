Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’

Meghan Markle has given a sweet “love letter” to husband Prince Harry in her recently released Netflix special.
On Wednesday, December 3, the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration was released.
In the festive hour-long episode, the As Ever founder added something personal in homemade crackers for each member of her family.
Meghan placed “a little love letter, a chocolate and little hat," for Harry. Meanwhile, Prince Archie, 6, got hamburgers and the color red in his cracker.
For her 4-year old daughter Princess Lilibet’s gift, she shared, "Lili really likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment, so this is like a lavender roller ball.”
The duchess talked about the sweet tradition of crackers in the special, “Living in the U.K., it’s just such a big part of [ the culture over there]. Typically, people cross their arms and do it. They sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time. It does feel really connected and sweet.”
She continued, “The way that I started to know them was that they would always have a fortune cookie-sized joke or riddle and something sweet [inside]."
To note, Meghan was joined by restaurateur Will Guidara for the speical segment.