Royal

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix speical 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' finally releases on December 3, 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’

Meghan Markle has given a sweet “love letter” to husband Prince Harry in her recently released Netflix special.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration was released.

In the festive hour-long episode, the As Ever founder added something personal in homemade crackers for each member of her family.

Meghan placed “a little love letter, a chocolate and little hat," for Harry. Meanwhile, Prince Archie, 6, got hamburgers and the color red in his cracker.

For her 4-year old daughter Princess Lilibet’s gift, she shared, "Lili really likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment, so this is like a lavender roller ball.”

The duchess talked about the sweet tradition of crackers in the special, “Living in the U.K., it’s just such a big part of [ the culture over there]. Typically, people cross their arms and do it. They sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time. It does feel really connected and sweet.”

She continued, “The way that I started to know them was that they would always have a fortune cookie-sized joke or riddle and something sweet [inside]."

To note, Meghan was joined by restaurateur Will Guidara for the speical segment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release
The Danish royal family disclosed the magnificent coin featuring King Frederik’s portrait

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’
The Duchess of Sussex hit with humiliating blow just hours before Netflix series release

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle
Princess Diana’s brother shares emotional message on girlfriend’s painful health battle

Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert

Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert
Kate Middleton makes shocking request to Harry just days before Together at Christmas event

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch
'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' is set to hit screens on December 3, 2025

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service
The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader
The British Royal Family shares significant update on upcoming official State-Visit

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to live at Royal Lodge till October 2026, in a new shocking update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears
King Charles' younger brother was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge in the same announcement that stripped him of his titles

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit

Prince William shares sweet details of early romance with Kate at key summit
The Prince of Wales mentioned his wife, Princess Kate, during his visit to Newport, Wales

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion

King Abdullah II meets PM Jafar Hasan for crucial strategy discussion
Jordan's Royal Family drops exclusive glimpses into His Majesty's critical meeting with the political leader

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions

King Charles shares rare glimpse inside Royal Family's Christmas traditions
The Royal Family drops rare update on King Charles' this year Christmas preparations on Instagram