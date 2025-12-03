King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast  

King Charles has broken his silence after welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.
On Wednesday, December 3, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to release glimpses of the official welcoming ceremony, hosted by Their Majesties at Windsor Castle.
"Willkommen in Windsor! It was wonderful to receive the Federal President and Ms Büdenbender at Windsor Castle earlier today," King Charles’ office stated in the caption.
They continued, "They joined The King and Queen for a Ceremonial Welcome in the Quadrangle, and The Federal President was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour."
Germany’s President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, were received by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Heathrow Airport today.
This update comes ahead of King Charles’s infamous Christmas speech, which is annually delivered at 3 pm on December 25.
According to a Royal expert, Richard Palmer, the 77-year-old British monarch will reportedly shed light on issues affecting humanity across the world.
The Mirror reported that His Majesty might discuss the international humanitarian issues happening in the Middle East and Ukraine.
As of now, neither King Charles nor his representatives has responded to these ongoing speculations regarding his upcoming Christmas address.