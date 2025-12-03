Royal

King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast

Royal Family shares official video message after welcoming German guests at Windsor Castle

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast
King Charles drops key message ahead of his emotional Christmas broadcast  

King Charles has broken his silence after welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

On Wednesday, December 3, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to release glimpses of the official welcoming ceremony, hosted by Their Majesties at Windsor Castle.

"Willkommen in Windsor! It was wonderful to receive the Federal President and Ms Büdenbender at Windsor Castle earlier today," King Charles’ office stated in the caption.

They continued, "They joined The King and Queen for a Ceremonial Welcome in the Quadrangle, and The Federal President was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour."

Germany’s President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, were received by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Heathrow Airport today.

This update comes ahead of King Charles’s infamous Christmas speech, which is annually delivered at 3 pm on December 25.

According to a Royal expert, Richard Palmer, the 77-year-old British monarch will reportedly shed light on issues affecting humanity across the world.

The Mirror reported that His Majesty might discuss the international humanitarian issues happening in the Middle East and Ukraine.

As of now, neither King Charles nor his representatives has responded to these ongoing speculations regarding his upcoming Christmas address. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kensington Palace releases first message after welcoming German guests

Kensington Palace releases first message after welcoming German guests
The Prince and Princess of Wales received German President and his wife at Heathrow airport

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet kiss after heated exchange

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet kiss after heated exchange
Meghan Markle takes hilarious dig at husband Prince Harry in 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'

Royal Family celebrates key honouree's major milestone in delightful event

Royal Family celebrates key honouree's major milestone in delightful event
Princess Madeleine hosts meaningful awards show on behalf of her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor

King Charles gives update after welcoming Germany's President at Windsor
King Charles shares sweet message as he receives Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Elke Büdenbender with William, Kate

Princess Charlene makes surprising announcement just days before Christmas

Princess Charlene makes surprising announcement just days before Christmas
H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco shares exciting news with Royal fans ahead of Christmas

Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside

Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside
Prince Leka of Albania shares surprising update on World Day of Persons with Special Abilities

Prince Harry makes long-awaited debut on Meghan Markle's lifestyle series

Prince Harry makes long-awaited debut on Meghan Markle's lifestyle series
The Duke of Sussex debuted her lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan' earlier this week

Princess Kate, Prince William lead U.K. welcome for German President Steinmeier

Princess Kate, Prince William lead U.K. welcome for German President Steinmeier
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender arrived at Heathrow

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’
The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix speical 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' finally releases on December 3, 2025

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release
The Danish royal family disclosed the magnificent coin featuring King Frederik’s portrait

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’
The Duchess of Sussex hit with humiliating blow just hours before Netflix series release

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle
Princess Diana’s brother shares emotional message on girlfriend’s painful health battle