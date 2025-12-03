Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William lead U.K. welcome for German President Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender arrived at Heathrow

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate and Prince William welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the U.K., representing King Charles as his state visit officially began.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender arrived at Heathrow, where the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed them on behalf of the King.

They then headed to Windsor for the state ceremony, with King Charles, the Queen, and gun salutes marking the occasion.

The Federal President and Büdenbender will ride in a traditional carriage alongside the royal family through Windsor en route to the Castle.

At Windsor Castle, a Guard of Honour will present a Royal Salute as the regimental Band plays both national anthems.

The King will escort the Federal President for an inspection before they join the Queen, Ms. Büdenbender, and the Prince and Princess of Wales to watch the military march past.

The Royal Family will join the visiting dignitaries for lunch in the State Dining Room, after which the King and Queen will host the Federal President and First Lady in the Green Drawing Room to view a German-themed Royal Collection exhibition.

Later, the Federal President will meet the Prime Minister at Downing Street and engage with British and German business leaders, while Ms. Büdenbender visits Judith Kerr Primary School in London.

The day ends with a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, where the King and Federal President will both deliver speeches.

