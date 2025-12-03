Royal

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’

The Duchess of Sussex hit with humiliating blow just hours before Netflix series release

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Meghan Markle hit with a major blow in the UK just hours before her Netflix series' Christmas special episode premiered.

The Duchess of Sussex has been rejected by the cast of the British reality show, Real Housewives of London, while her estranged sister-in-law received a warm welcome.

As per Radar's report, in a group interview ahead of season 2, the cast of Real Housewives including, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace and Nessie Welschinger, were asked by host Melissa Nathoo, "What celebrity do you think would make a great housewife, if you could have anyone join?"

Loderick-Peace suggested that Jennifer Aniston would be a great addition while other cast mates dropped different names.

However, when Welschinger asked about adding Meghan Markle in the reality TV show's cast, two of the stars replied, "We'd rather not."

While Angus scoffed added, "I would rather not. I do not want Meghan Markle on our show." 

After brutally disapproving the idea of including Meghan, the cast of Real Housewives of London expressed their desire to add the future Queen.

Welschinger noted, "I think Kate would be wonderful. We all have a soft spot for a royal. And she's got a great house!"

This public blow from the Real Housewives of London cast came on the same day With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration premiered on Netflix.

