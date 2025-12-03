Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside

Prince Leka has marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a special way.
The Albanian Royal offered a peek into his celebrations as he marked the World Day of Special Abilities on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
Taking to his official Instagram account, Leka shared a slew of photos with his fiance Blerta Celibashi as they both spent the day with children at the PAK Community Center.
In the photos, the Prince and his fiancee were all smiles at they took part in various activities arranged with the support of Queen Geraldine Foundation.
"Today, on December 3, the World Day of Special Abilities, together with Blerta we participated in a warm and inclusive activity with the children of the PAK Community Center," read the caption alongside the post.
It continued, "With the support of the Queen Geraldine Foundation, this day was filled with celebration, smiles and moments that remind us of the importance of love and solidarity for every child."
Leka concluded his statement adding, "Heartfelt thanks to all the contributors who made this day so special."
Soon after the photos were released, Royal fans flooded the comments section with praises for the Albanian Prince.