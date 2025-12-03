Royal

Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside

Prince Leka of Albania shares surprising update on World Day of Persons with Special Abilities

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside
Prince Leka celebrates special day in a heartwarming way: Photos inside

Prince Leka has marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a special way.

The Albanian Royal offered a peek into his celebrations as he marked the World Day of Special Abilities on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Leka shared a slew of photos with his fiance Blerta Celibashi as they both spent the day with children at the PAK Community Center.

In the photos, the Prince and his fiancee were all smiles at they took part in various activities arranged with the support of Queen Geraldine Foundation.

"Today, on December 3, the World Day of Special Abilities, together with Blerta we participated in a warm and inclusive activity with the children of the PAK Community Center," read the caption alongside the post.

It continued, "With the support of the Queen Geraldine Foundation, this day was filled with celebration, smiles and moments that remind us of the importance of love and solidarity for every child."

Leka concluded his statement adding, "Heartfelt thanks to all the contributors who made this day so special."

Soon after the photos were released, Royal fans flooded the comments section with praises for the Albanian Prince.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry makes long-awaited debut on Meghan Markle's lifestyle series

Prince Harry makes long-awaited debut on Meghan Markle's lifestyle series
The Duke of Sussex debuted her lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan' earlier this week

Princess Kate, Prince William lead U.K. welcome for German President Steinmeier

Princess Kate, Prince William lead U.K. welcome for German President Steinmeier
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender arrived at Heathrow

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘love letter’ in ‘Holiday Celebration’
The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix speical 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' finally releases on December 3, 2025

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release

King Frederik takes over Denmark’s currency in stunning new coin release
The Danish royal family disclosed the magnificent coin featuring King Frederik’s portrait

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’

Meghan Markle faces brutal rejection on UK show as Kate earns ‘soft spot’
The Duchess of Sussex hit with humiliating blow just hours before Netflix series release

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle

Charles Earl Spencer supports girlfriend amid High Court privacy battle
Princess Diana’s brother shares emotional message on girlfriend’s painful health battle

Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert

Kate Middleton puts strange demand to Prince Harry ahead of her Carol concert
Kate Middleton makes shocking request to Harry just days before Together at Christmas event

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch

Meghan Markle builds anticipation with exciting move before series launch
'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' is set to hit screens on December 3, 2025

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service

Princess Kate sends festive wishes in touching letter ahead of Christmas service
The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message ahead of her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service on Friday

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader

King Charles, Queen Camilla prepare to host prominent world leader
The British Royal Family shares significant update on upcoming official State-Visit

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals

Prince William, Kate in spotlight over Forest Lodge lease terms amid scandals
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to live at Royal Lodge till October 2026, in a new shocking update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set for costly blow as Royal Lodge move nears
King Charles' younger brother was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge in the same announcement that stripped him of his titles