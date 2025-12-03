Royal

Prince Harry makes long-awaited debut on Meghan Markle's lifestyle series

The Duke of Sussex debuted her lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan' earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Harry has finally made a debut appearance on his wife, Meghan Markle's, new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. 

The third season of the cooking show was released on a special holiday occasion on Wednesday, December 3rd, where he appeared on screen alongside his life partner, with whom he tied the knot in 2018.

During the programme, the Duke of Sussex made some mean comments about the Duchess' culinary creations when she presented him with a beetroot salad. 

The youngest son of King Charles III eyed it suspiciously before declaring it, "Oh wow, that’s like the anti-salad."

"That salad, me and the salad we're having this sort of eye-off. Amazingly, there aren't many things in the world that I don't like. And they're all in that one bowl," he explained.

Despite his cheeky reaction to the salad, the mom-of-two gave the audience a heads-up before presenting the dish to her husband that her salad contained "the top" ingredients, which her partner hates to eat, including black olives, fennel, and pickled vegetables. 

For the unversed, Meghan Markle launched the first season of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, 2025.

She released the second season of her lifestyle programme on August 26, 2025. 

