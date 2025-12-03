Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share sweet kiss after heated exchange

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left fans swooning with a heartwarming kiss in the Netflix Christmas special.
The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex had a hilarious argument in the With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.
In the episode, she revealed Harry dislikes beetroot, fennel, black olives and pickled vegetables.
The As Ever founder said, “I’m so excited to eat this. You don’t cook things as regularly that your partner doesn’t like to eat. He hates all these flavours.”
Megha was joined by Top Chef star, Tom Collichio, who was cooking her mum Doria‘s Christmas Eve gumbo recipe.
After Harry arrived in the kitchen, he said, “Hi guys, I smell gumbo. Oh wow, that’s like the anti-salad. You must have known I was coming! Me and the salad are having this sort of eye off. It’s amazing how there’s not many things in the world that I don’t like and they are all in one bowl.”
Before the duke tried the dish, Meghan made fun of him and claimed, “he’s gonna sweat.”
Harry took a light-hearted dig at his wife, “I’m not sure it’s as good as your mum’s.”
The romantic couple then shared a sweet kiss.
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration was released on December 3, 2025.